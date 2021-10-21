Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that Phase 3 trial data shows that a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective.

The biotechnology companies conduct a randomized, controlled trial evaluating the safety of a 30-µg booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in more than 10,000 people 16 years and older and found that those who received the booster following their primary two-dose series had restored vaccine protection against COVID-19.

The booster showed a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6 percent when compared to those who did not receive a booster, the companies said.

“These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “In addition to our efforts to increase global access and uptake among the unvaccinated, we believe boosters have a critical role to play in addressing the ongoing public health threat of this pandemic. We look forward to sharing these data with health authorities and working together to determine how they can be used to support the rollout of booster doses around the world.”

