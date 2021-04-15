Pfizer CEO: “Likely” need for third COVID-19 vaccine dose months later

Pfizer’s chief executive believes it’s “likely” that people will need a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine somewhere between six and twelve months after their second shot, and that annual coronavirus vaccine are a possibility.

CNBC reported CEO Albert Bourla’s comments Thursday, saying the remarks had now been made public after they were recorded on April 1 during an event with CVS Health.

“A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role,” Bourla said to CNBC’s Bertha Coombs.

Moderna utilizes a technology similar to Pfizer’s, so it is likely a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine might also be necessary for continued protection.

Researchers are not yet sure how long a vaccinated person will remain immune from infection.

Dr. Helen Boucher who serves as Chief of Infectious Diseases at Tufts Medical Center said boosters are not necessarily in our future yet. Though it would not surprise her if things changed.

“I think it is unclear yet how long protection lasts after vaccination. So it is possible that a booster will be needed,” she said. “Though I at least am not aware of compelling data that says a booster will be needed or when it will be needed.”

This comes as a nationwide pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines continues.

White House Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci said they are a likely inevitability and that he believes universal vaccination is the key to defeating the pandemic.

