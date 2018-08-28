(WHDH) — Pfizer issued a voluntary recall of Children’s Advil due to a potential overdose hazard.

Bubble gum-flavored Children’s Advil Suspension, which comes in four fluid ounce bottles, is being recalled after the company received customer complaints that the dosage cup provided is marked in teaspoons and the instructions on the label are described in milliliters.

Pfizer found that the use of the product with an unmatched dosage cup has a change of being associated with potential overdoses.

The most common symptoms associated with an Advil overdose includes nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.

The lot being recalled, marked NDC 0573-0207-30, lot R51129, was distributed nationwide from May to June.

For instructions on returning the recalled product, call Stericycle at 1-800-805-3093 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For consumers with questions about the recall or to report an adverse event, contact Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at 1-800-88-Advil (1-800-882-3845).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)