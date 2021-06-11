NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that ignited within a pharmaceutical plant in Newburyport Friday prompted a chemical scare and a large emergency response.

Firefighters were called to the PCI Synthesis/Seqens plant located at 9 Opportunity Way around 5:30 p.m. and upon their arrival found heavy smoke coming from a number of roof vents and declared it to be a chemical fire, according to a release issued by the department.

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

Due to the chemicals stored and used in the building, a Tier 1 Hazmat incident was declared. The specialists determined there was not threat to the public.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection responded to the scene.

No injureis were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

