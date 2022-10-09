EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of East Hampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions.

Last month a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.

In a statement, Walgreens said in part: “in communities impacted by staffing shortages, we adjust hours of operation with the goal of creating minimal disruption for customers and patients.”

Walgreens is facing similar shortages across the country, the statement also said.

