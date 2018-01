PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — The Super Bowl showdown is now turning into a food fight for one Philadelphia doughnut shop.

Dottie’s Donuts is refusing to sell Boston cream donuts until after the Super Bowl next week.

Employees said they have been getting prank calls since implementing the ban.

The Boston cream donuts will be replaced by Eagles green pistachio donuts.

