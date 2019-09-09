Philadelphia police investigating attempted abduction caught on home security camera

Philadelphia, P.A. (WHDH) — Police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania are searching for a suspect after a security camera caught an attempted abduction Sunday morning.

A home surveillance camera captured the incident showing a man wrap his arms around a woman while she screams and attempts to fight him off.

People could be seen walking by on the sidewalk across the street during the ambush.

After the woman breaks free, she can be seen walking across the street in their direction.

Police arrived a short time later and took a statement from the victim and began an investigation to try and track down the alleged attacker.

The woman is said to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

