Philadelphia police troll Tom Brady in tweet about snowstorm

(WHDH) — We may be a month removed from the Super Bowl, but that sure didn’t stop the Philadelphia Police Department from trolling Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a tweet Wednesday about a snowstorm that’s hitting the area.

In reminding residents of the city that saving spaces is illegal, the department poked fun at New England’s inability to stage a comeback win against the Eagles.

“Not everything (or everyone) can stage a comeback – but the snow sure did! Remember: Saving Parking spots is illegal; so, be the GOAT – shovel and share,” the department said.

The joking didn’t stop there.

“While you won’t get a parade on Broad Street, you can save yourself from a fine,” the department added.

Not everything (or everyone) can stage a comeback – but the snow sure did! Remember: Saving Parking spots is illegal; so, be the GOAT – shovel and share! While you won't get a parade on Broad Street, you can save yourself from a fine. #NoSavesies pic.twitter.com/n2DAkF2kNi — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) March 7, 2018

