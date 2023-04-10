BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday is the first day on the job for MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, who comes to Boston with decades of experience leading transit systems.

Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca announced last month that they would appoint Eng to the role, which has been filled by Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville since the departure of former GM Steve Poftak in January.

Eng brings with him 40 years of experience as a transportation leader, including time as the president of the Long Island Railroad and the COO of the Metropolitan Transit Authority. He also worked for the New York State Transportation Department.

Eng says his top priorities are safety and speed, as he knows those things are at the top of the list for many riders.

“They’re looking for improved speed,” Eng said at a press conference in March. “They’re looking to make sure we improve the safety. But they use the T quite frequently and they rely on the T.”

“We’re going to work together with the workforce and deliver for them,” he added.

MBTA trains have running at reduced speeds for months now because of issues with the tracks. According to the transit agency, about 24 percent of tracks remsin restricted Monday morning.

The T has not said how long those speed restrictions will remain in place.

