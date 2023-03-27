The MBTA will welcome a fresh face to its team next month as Phillip Eng comes out of retirement to serve as the agency’s next general manager.

Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca announced Monday that they would appoint Eng to the role, which has been filled by Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville since the departure of former GM Steve Poftak in January.

Eng, who worked for several years for the Long Island Railroad, spoke alongside state officials on Monday afternoon, saying “people are ready to step up.”

“People are ready to deliver,” Eng said. “ There’s so much pride. What they need, and [what] I’m going to give them, is the support, the direction and the tools.”

Eng spent part of the day on the train Monday speaking with commuters. He said his engineering background has him primed to fix problems. He also promised, during his tenure, to always be approachable for feedback.

“We’re going to work hard to make sure it’s the service everyone needs,” Eng said while riding the Green Line.

Eng is a New Yorker moving to Boston for this new role.

He brings with him 40 years of experience as a transportation leader, including time as the president of the Long Island Railroad and the COO of the Metropolitan Transit Authority. Eng also worked for the New York State Transportation Department.

WATCH: State leaders introduce incoming MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng at news conference

Speaking on Monday, he said he knows safety and speed are at the top of the list for many commuters.

“They’re looking for improved speed,” Eng said. “They’re looking to make sure we improve the safety. But they use the T quite frequently and they rely on the T.”

“We’re going to work together with the workforce and deliver for them,” Eng continued.

Eng will be one of the highest paid transit agency chiefs in the country, bringing in a salary of $470,000.

He will also be eligible for a $30,000 annual retention payment and a success bonus worth up to 10% of his salary in 2024, 15% in 2025 and 20% in 2026.

It took Healey months to decide on her choice to lead the troubled MBTA.

Now, she said she believes Eng is the person for the job.

“He has a proven track record of taking on challenging problems, taking over the reins of transportation systems in times of crises and turning them around,” Healey said.

Eng said he plans to take the T to and from work every day.

His first day of work will be April 10.

