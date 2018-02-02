Philly Pretzel Factory in Revere owned by MA native and Patriots fan

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - The only Philly Pretzel Factory franchise in New England is owned by a Patriots fan and Massachusetts native.

Bob Gesek, the store’s owner, lived in Philadelphia for 20 years before moving back home. He says there are Philly Pretzel Factory stores are all over Philadelphia the way Dunkin’ Donuts stores are all over Boston.

Gesek says his shop is popular with Philadelphia transplants, some of which visited the store to place large orders for Super Bowl parties they are attending on Sunday.

There is a display at the front of the store that makes it clear the Philly pretzels are being made and sold in New England, by Patriots fans.

Gesek said his business has been doing well, especially due to the upcoming Super Bowl, and there have not been any fights between Patriots and Eagles fans.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)