Phish to perform pair of shows at Fenway Park this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Phish announced Wednesday that they will perform a pair of shows at Fenway Park this summer as part of a 26-stop tour across the United States.

The quartet will rock America’s most beloved ballpark on July 5 and July 6. Two shows are also planned at Mohegan Sun on July 9 and July 10.

Phish was founded at the University of Vermont in Burlington in 1983.

They’re known for their musical improvisation, extended songs, blending of genres, and dedicated fans.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Jan. 25.

