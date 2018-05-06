PHOENIX (AP) — It’s a record-setting 106 degrees and counting so far in Phoenix.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the desert city hit the 106 mark (41 degrees Celsius) just after noon Sunday.

With an excessive heat warning in effect, meteorologists say Phoenix could hit 108 degrees (42 degrees Celsius) before the afternoon is over.

The previous record high for May 6 was 105 degrees (40.6 degrees Celsius) in 1947.

At 106, it’s 14 degrees above normal for the date.

The Salvation Army has activated heat relief stations throughout metro Phoenix to provide water and cooling for people.

Maricopa County Department of Public Health officials say there have been nearly 1,000 heat-associated deaths since Arizona’s most populous county began its heat surveillance project in 2006, including 155 deaths last year.

