Phone glitch causes every middle school parent to be notified their child was absent

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Every parent of a Bellingham Memorial Middle School student received an automated phone call Thursday letting them know that their child was absent from school — a mistake school officials are blaming on a glitch.

The Bellingham Police Department said it was inundated with phone calls from concerned parents. Correct attendance calls were slated to be made around 9:30 a.m.

School officials apologized for the mishap in a statement, saying the “safety and care of your children is our first priority and we deeply apologize for any undo panic this may have caused your family.”

No additional details were available.

