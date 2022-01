With heavy snow falling throughout the Bay State, 7NEWS viewers have sent in what it looks like in their backyards.

Send in your snow photos and videos by emailing senditto7@whdh.com or by using the hashtag #SendItTo7 on Twitter.

Blackstone – Courtesy @rccbayliss

Milford – Courtesy @MrMarketingKing

Medford – Courtesy @Rbartholomew94

South Brookline –Courtesy Kevin Mulcahy

Uxbridge – Courtesy Don Danforth

Braintree – Courtesy Paula Wiles

Foxboro – Courtesy Amanda Geary

Tewksbury – Courtesy Yohanna Angomas

Quincy – Courtesy Brooke Galligan

Boxboro – Courtesy Jenn Norcross

Courtesy Don Sterner

Northbridge – Courtesy Zathan Simpson

Winthrop – Valeria Ribeiro

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)