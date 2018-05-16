Photo of college graduate wearing AR-10 rifle goes viral

(WHDH) — A photo of a Kent State University student posing with a rifle and a graduation cap that says ” COME AND TAKE IT” has gone viral.

Kaitlin Bennett posted the photo on Twitter, drawing the attention of many, with a caption that read: “Now that I graduated from Kent State, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus.”

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

The tweet was retweeted more than 2,000 times and it generated thousands of more replies.

Bennett sent out a follow-up tweet to clarify she was holding an AR-10 rifle, not an “assault rifle,” after many lashed out at her.

Wouldn't it be awkward if the people calling my AR-10 in my grad photos an "assault rifle" found out assault rifles are banned & the AR-10 fires at the same rate as any modern pistol?

Don't talk about gun control when you can't even get your facts straight. — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 16, 2018

The series of tweets brought about many harmful threats, according to Bennett, but she said she has no apologies for the photos.

“As a woman, I refuse to be a victim and the second amendment ensures that I don’t have to be,” Bennett said in a tweet.

I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be. pic.twitter.com/5CKmQobrMb — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 15, 2018

Kent State held its graduation ceremony this past weekend. Michael Keaton made an appearance as the commencement speaker.

