Photo of rat holding empty Hennessy bottle goes viral

(WHDH) — Move over pizza rat! Step aside trash bag rodent!

A photo of a rat holding onto an empty Hennessy bottle on a New York City sidewalk surfaced on social media Thursday. It has since gone viral.

SNY anchor Chris Williamson shared the photo on Twitter with a caption that said, “Just another day in New York City.”

Williamson told local media that he was walking in the area of Monroe Street and Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn when he stumbled upon the bizarre sight.

The rat appeared to have been “passed out,” according to Williamson.

The tweet has since been shared nearly 2,000 times.

Just another day in New York City. pic.twitter.com/ilX1IaME5B — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 14, 2019

