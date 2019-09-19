Photographer captures stunning image of shark breaching off Cape Cod

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A New York-based photographer captured a stunning image of a great white shark breaching in the water off Cape Cod earlier this summer.

Mike Lemery was at Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro on Sept. 3 when the massive predator leaped out of the water.

Lemery’s once-in-a-lifetime photo shows a boater looking on in the water behind the shark.

“There is something to be said about being in the right place at the right time. Never was this truer than when me and my Fiancée, Chrissy were taking a short trip to Cape Cod, MA on Labor Day weekend,” Lemry wrote on his website. ” We were able to witness and capture a Great White shark breach from the shore of Cape Cod. A one in million opportunity.”

Head of the Meadow Beach was closed to swimming dozens over the summer due to various shark sightings.

In July, some witnesses reported seeing a “seal, a fin and an eruption of blood” about 70 yards of the beach.

A man was seriously injured in a shark attack off Truro last summer.

