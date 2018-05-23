Photographer in Washington captures wild encounter between fox, rabbit and eagle

(WHDH) — A nature photographer in Washington state managed to capture a bald eagle swooping in to pick up a fox carrying a rabbit on camera.

Zachary Hartje said he was taking pictures of the fox, who had a rabbit clutched in its mouth. Before he knew it, a bald eagle swooped in to grab the rabbit, taking the fox along too.

“I was really shocked and amazed. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Hartje.

Hartje said neither the eagle or fox got the rabbit in the end. The rabbit fell and ran off.

