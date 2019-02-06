Photographer struck in head by full can of beer at Patriots Super Bowl parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - A photographer shooting the New England Patriots Super Bowl parade Tuesday was struck in the head by a full can of beer a reveler threw from the crowd.

Tom Hamilton of Weymouth was taking photos aboard one of the flatbeds when the can appeared in the air above him.

“I think the fans are hoping a player is going to catch it, open it, and share it with them somehow,” he said. “It really just came out of nowhere. It never really hurt. It’s a little tender right now.”

Hamilton says he was fortunate Dr. Shahrzad Slater was on the boat next to him to help. She’s married to Patriots captain Matthew Slater.

He says she and several others rushed to stop the bleeding from what turned out to be a big cut in his forehead.

“I don’t know who it was, (but) they had a T-shirt and they ripped the sleeve part off,” Hamilton said. “He ripped one part off, and it kept bleeding. He ripped the other part off, and that kept the pressure on.”

Hamilton says he isn’t mad. The hit didn’t stop him from having a good time.

“The players, Slater, they said, ‘Oh, you’re going to have one heck of a story after this,'” Hamilton said.

But Hamilton says he understands why the mayor was serious about telling people not to throw things.

He says in a city so used to victory, it shouldn’t have to come with such a price.

“If a can ever hit a kid, like a 12-ounce can, a metal can, that would kill them, knock them out,” Hamilton said. “Definitely, that kid would never come to a parade again.”

