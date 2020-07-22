Photographers to take free headshots for unemployed Bay Staters at Natick Mall

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Local photographers will be taking free headshots for unemployed Massachusetts residents at the Natick Mall on Wednesday.

Organizers for the nationwide project say they are opening pop-up studios at malls across the United States in an effort to provide unemployed Americans with a fresh photo of themselves as they begin the process of searching for a new job.

Headshots will be taken in Natick from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Appointments are required. They can be booked online.

The Massachusetts unemployment rate rose to 17.4 percent in June even though the state added almost 84,000 jobs as it emerged from the coronavirus economic shutdown, state labor officials announced last week.

