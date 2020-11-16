Photos: Boston Bruins unveil new retro jersey

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins on Monday unveiled a new “Reverse Retro” jersey, which the club will wear during the 2020-2021 season.

“The Reverse Retro treatment was given to the classic white uniform worn at home at the Boston Garden for 15 years, including the 1988 and 1990 Stanley Cup Finals,” the Bruins said in a news release.

The alternate Adidas jersey has a shoulder patch that features a bear crest to complement the traditional spoked-B.

Ray Bourque and Cam Neely both donned a version of the threads in the 1990s before having their numbers retired to the Garden rafters.

Fans can preorder jerseys online at BostonProShop.com as part of a special presale beginning tonight at 6 p.m.

