Photos: Boston hospital holds NICU prom for newborns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston recently held a “prom night” for newborns.

In a tweet, the hospital wrote, “What’s a NICU graduation without a prom to celebrate? Babies Alex, Maddie, and Della got glammed up for their own version of prom night, thanks to a team of creative and compassionate @BrighamNICU staff.”

Check out the babies’ stylish outfits in the gallery below:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)