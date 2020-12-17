Photos: Massachusetts dogs living their best lives during season’s first major snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dogs across Massachusetts experienced the thrill of fresh snowfall as a major winter storm dropped at least a foot of snow in many communities on Thursday.

For some pups, it was their very first time getting to go out and play in the snow.

7NEWS viewers across the state shared photos of their pets on social media while the flakes flew.

Below is a slideshow of some of the dogs who were living their best lives:

