BOSTON (WHDH) - Babies in the NICU at a hospital in Boston were dressed in “Make Way for Ducklings” costumes to celebrate Halloween.

“Tufts Children’s Hospital’s tiniest ducklings are paying homage to Boston’s rich history and bringing the popular children’s book to life, as they cross their way into your hearts this Halloween!” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

The hospital’s Child Life team also provided goodie bags and books for each baby.

Check out the post below to view more photos:

