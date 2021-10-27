BOSTON (WHDH) - The fall nor’easter’s hurricane-force winds battered Massachusetts on Wednesday, uprooting trees, downing utility poles, and even lifting up an airplane in one community.

In Quincy, the roof was blown off of an apartment building.

Tree damage also led to lengthy delays on one of the MBTA’s commuter rail lines.

Below is a look at just some of the tree damage so far:

Tree falls on house in Mattapan (Cragmere Terrace) Tree falls on car in Roxbury (Carmen) Tree uprooted in Boston’s Beacon Hill area (Elana Shaer) Tree toppled in area of Daly Street in Dorchester Tree crashes through roof of home in Norton (John Balis) Tree falls in yard in Halifax (Patrick) Several downed trees in Duxbury (Duxbury Fire PIO) Tree crashes onto truck in Barnstable (Sean Cushing) Massive tree uprooted in Weymouth (Chris Potter)

