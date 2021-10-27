BOSTON (WHDH) - The fall nor’easter’s hurricane-force winds battered Massachusetts on Wednesday, uprooting trees, downing utility poles, and even lifting up an airplane in one community.
In Quincy, the roof was blown off of an apartment building.
Tree damage also led to lengthy delays on one of the MBTA’s commuter rail lines.
Below is a look at just some of the tree damage so far:
