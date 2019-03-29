Photos: Rooms at luxury resort in Everett offer stunning views of Boston Harbor, city skyline

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor, a luxury resort and casino that is under construction in Everett, is now taking reservations ahead of its grand opening this summer.

The resort offers the largest standard hotel rooms in New England, which feature 650 square feet of space, stunning views of Boston Harbor and a clear look at the city skyline.

For the resort’s opening night on June 23, room rates range between $711 and $811, depending on which room a guest is interested in, according to the hotel’s official website.

The “Premier Harbor View Double” is billed as the hotel’s top room. It comes with 507-thread-count linens, a bedside mobile charging station, a wireless iPad for one-touch access to room controls, resort information and guest services, and a 55-inch flat-screen 4K Ultra HDTV.

The oversized bathrooms are decked out in marble. They come with a separate shower and deep-soaking tub, dual sinks, a seated vanity area with a lighted mirror, and 24-inch flat-screen HDTV.

Construction on the $2.6 billion resort has been ongoing for years. Come June, it will offer a year-round water transportation system to take guests and employees to areas across Boston Harbor.

A harborwalk, indoor gardens, retail, convention, and wedding space will also be available on the grounds of the 27-story hotel tower.

