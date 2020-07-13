Photos show apparent funnel cloud in Newburyport area

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - An apparent funnel cloud could be seen in the Newburyport and Salisbury area as severe thunderstorms moved through Essex County late Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

“Based upon a quick review of photos/videos of what appears to be a tornado in the Newburyport/Salisbury area, we believe it to be a funnel cloud, pending further information,” NWS Boston said in a tweet.

Video showed the cloud stretching down into the trees as fierce winds whipped the area.

The NWS added that there is no evidence indicating the cloud reached the ground.

Based upon a quick review of photos/videos of what appears to be a tornado in the Newburyport/Salisbury area, we believe it to be a funnel cloud, pending further information. There does seem to be *weak* rotation visible, but there is no evidence it touched the ground. https://t.co/kM46QaRuYH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020

