REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of law enforcement officials from across New England and the United States gathered at a church in Revere on Wednesday morning for a celebration of life honoring fallen Mass. State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci.

Family, friends, and fellow first responders attended the 11 a.m. service at Saint Anthony of Padua Church to say a final farewell to Bucci, was died in a traffic crash in Stoneham last week.

A procession that started at a funeral home in Stoneham escorted Bucci to Revere and an all-female class of Massachusetts State Police troopers escorted her casket into the church as hundreds of other officers looked on in silence, standing shoulder to shoulder.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and Attorney General Maura Healey were among a number of officials who were also in attendance.

A law enforcement walk-by and visiting hours took place at the same church Tuesday.

Bucci, 34, was killed late Thursday after a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north in Stoneham. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead.

“Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress,” State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. “There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another.”

She is the 22nd trooper in the department’s history to die in the line of duty.

Bucci became a trooper during a graduation ceremony at Gillette Stadium in May 2020.

“Tamar was beaming with pride as she celebrated this monumental occasion surrounded by family and friends,” her obituary read. “This was the start of her greatest dream.”

The driver of the truck is said to be cooperating with police and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

