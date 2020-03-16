Physician at South Shore Health facility tests positive for novel coronavirus

A physician at South Shore Health facility has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to officials at South Shore Hospital.

The physician has been quarantining at home since receiving the diagnosis and will remain there for 14 days.

Officials said they notified patients, providers and employees, who may have come in contact with the doctor in accordance with recommendations made by the Department of Public Health.

“Our infection prevention protocols are in place to minimize the risk of potential exposure as much as possible, but the reality is that healthcare professionals here at South Shore and across the nation will likely have some level of exposure as COVID-19 continues to spread,” the statement read.

An enhanced screening process has been implemented.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)