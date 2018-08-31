Parents deciding when to take their children out of rear-facing car seats should look at the height or weight limits instead of focusing on age.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids should stay in the car seats until they hit the limit specified for the seat. For most manufacturers, that’s 40 pounds.

This new guidance differs from what parents were previously told that kids should ride rear-facing until age two.

Using the car seat correctly reduces the risk of death or injury by more than 70 percent.

All children younger than 13 years should be in the vehicle’s backseat.

