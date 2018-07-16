Pianist’s wife not guilty by reason of insanity in death of 2 children

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has found the estranged wife of concert pianist Vadym Kholodenko (va-DEEM’ koh-loh-DEHN’-koh) not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2016 deaths of the couple’s two daughters.

Judge Ruben Gonzalez in Fort Worth on Monday then ordered Sonya Tsygankova (tsih-GAN’-koh-vah), who was charged with capital murder, committed to a state mental hospital. The defense and prosecutors agreed with the ruling.

The Ukranian-born Kholodenko in 2013 won the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth.

He found his daughters — 5-year-old Nika and 1-year-old Michaela — dead in their suburban home in March 2016. The parents had filed for divorce a few months earlier.

Prosecutors alleged Tsygankova smothered her children. She initially was deemed unfit for trial, but received mental health treatment and last year was ruled competent.

