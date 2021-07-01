An Amesbury-based auction company discovered a previously unknown painting by Pablo Picasso in the closet of a home in Maine.

John McInnis Auctioneers was conducting a routine assessment of the home when they discovered the work of art.

The family that owns the house had no clue it was there.

“It’s probably been in the closet since the mid-century,” John McInnis told 7NEWS.

The painting sold last Saturday during a live art auction at the McInnis Galley in Amesbury for $183,000.

