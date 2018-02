MILWAUKEE, WI (WHDH) — A rare Picasso painting was stolen from a Milwaukee, Wisconsin appraiser.

The painting is said to be worth about $50,000. It was hanging in the store when someone came in and stole it.

The store owner said he likes to trust people, but he clearly trusted too much.

He is now increasing security and surveillance in his store.

