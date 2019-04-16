Picketing Stop & Shop workers credited with helping catch Kingston shoplifting suspects

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stop & Shop workers picketing amid an ongoing union dispute helped police nab two shoplifting suspects in Kingston on Monday.

Officers responding to an 11:15 a.m. report of two people trying to leave the store with carts full of groceries that hadn’t been paid for arrested Todd Roberts and Amy Sullivan after they were caught with approximately $580 in stolen merchandise, according to Kingston police.

The initial call came from workers on the picket line.

Roberts and Sullivan are expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges of shoplifting merchandise valued above $250.

