BOSTON (WHDH) - Some friendly competition took place in South Boston Thursday as pickleball players took part in a fundraising tournament to raise money for a local children’s hospital.

The event took place at PKL, with all proceeds benefiting the work of Franciscan Children’s Hospital.

“We’re here to celebrate the mission of Franciscan Children’s,” said Franciscan Children’s President and CEO Joseph Mitchell.

The event was inspired by the Boston Wiffle Ball Challenge, which supported the hospital and the Travis Roy foundation for more than a decade.

Roy was a Boston University hockey player who became an advocate for spinal cord injury survivors after he was paralyzed during his first college game in 1995.

After his passing and 2020 and the closing of his foundation, organizers this week said the pickleball fundraiser is a new way to honor Roy’s work while helping patients at Franciscan Children’s.

The father of one patient said his son helped out with the Travis Roy Foundation.

“This is kind of a continuation of that, so it’s nice to see familiar faces helping and remembering Travis but also helping the hospital,” said parent Mark Foley.

In its first year, hospital officials said more than 100 people came out to compete in Thursday’s pickleball challenge, marking a humbling and uplifting turnout.

“People are so incredibly dedicated, they gave us their time, their resources, their leadership and without them we wouldn’t be able to deliver our mission, so it really warms my heart,” Mitchell said.

Organizers said they raised even more money than they were hoping during Thursday’s event, collecting $75,000.

