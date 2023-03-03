WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Pickleball problems have neighbors in Wellesley riled up as some in the community raise concerns about the popular sport and disruptions they say it is causing.

The town says it has seen an explosion of popularity for pickleball, prompting officials to make more room at their parks.

Near Sprague Fields, though, some neighbors are pushing to move pickleball away, saying noise from the sport is a disruption to their families.

“I hear it in every room in my house,” neighbor John Maccini said. “It’s stressful.”

“They should not have those courts where they are now,” he continued.

The Wellesley Recreation Commission held a meeting Friday morning to let people voice their issues.

Speaking at the meeting, another area resident said noise from the game is “particularly annoying,” saying the noise sounds “almost like a garbage truck backing up constantly, all day long.”

Where some voiced their opposition, pickleball players have also spoken up. They said they understand concerns. They also have emphasized the importance of pickleball as an activity bringing the community together.

“I would say that it’s hard to disregard the fact that residents who chose to live near tennis courts are now more upset about the noise level,” Christine Mizzi said.

Another player shared thoughts.

“You may hear the noise of the ball hitting the paddle, but, more importantly, you hear the laughter and fun the players are having,” the player said.

Wellesley Recreation Commission members said this week that they’re looking into possible solutions including acoustic fencing around pickleball courts.

The topic is slated for additional discussion at the commission’s next meeting.

