BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park is welcoming a new sport to the iconic baseball field. A three-day pickleball tournament, with professional and amateur play, is coming to Boston July 13 to 16. Fans are encouraged to attend with access to the concessions and even the courts.

Registration opens Thursday to rent one of the 12 temporary courts in the outfield. These courts can be rented for up to 10 people for 80 minutes. Amateurs can register to be randomly selected to compete as well.

This tournament is the first of three ballparks featured in Pickleball4America’s Ballpark Series and the only one on the East Coast. Fenway Park joins Oracle Park in San Francisco and Coors Field in Denver in bringing pickleball to their communities

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)