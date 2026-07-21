REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A stolen pickup was involved in a crash in Revere Monday evening after the driver allegedly tried to evade police before being caught.

Cell phone video captured by witnesses showed police with their weapons drawn, pointing at a white pickup truck as they shouted commands.

Just up the road, a smashed car was left sitting in the intersection.

According to Revere police, a “be on the lookout” alert had been put out for a stolen vehicle in the area. Around 6 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Mahoney Circle that matched that description.

The vehicle did not stop and then collided with another car on Revere Beach Parkway. Police said the driver then ran away.

Witnesses told 7NEWS they saw the person run behind their building.

Revere police confirmed the person was taken into custody with the assistance of bystanders.

Both the person accused of stealing the vehicle and the other person inside the car involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

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