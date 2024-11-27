NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after she crashed her pickup truck in Nashua, New Hampshire and ended up in the Merrimack River, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Circumferential Highway around 3 p.m. determined a white 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck had been involved in a collision with another vehicle while changing lanes, then struck a guardrail and rolled down an embankment and into the Merrimack River.

The driver was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Shane Mason at (603) 223-4381 or shane.p.mason@dos.nh.gov.

