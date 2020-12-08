STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck barreled through a building in Sturbridge late Monday morning, leaving behind extensive damage.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Main Street around 11:15 a.m. found a pickup truck had accelerated into the front of a building and out the side, according to the Sturbridge Fire Department.

The office that the truck went through was vacant.

EMS checked on the driver at the scene and fire officials say they did not require treatment.

A building inspector responded to access the damage.

The truck was towed away.

No additional information was released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

