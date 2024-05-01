DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man attempted to escape police by driving a pickup truck through a fence in Middleton and heading west before he was arrested in Danvers Tuesday, officials said.

Joseph Kennedy, of Malden, smashed the red pickup truck through a fence and over a wall at Minit Car Wash in Middleton while being chased by Peabody police at around 4:30 p.m. Kennedy fled into Danvers, where Danvers and Middleton police began following him, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The pickup truck came to a stop on Cemetery Road in Danvers, where Kennedy was taken into police custody and brought to a nearby hospital.

Kennedy was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)