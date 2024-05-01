DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man attempted to escape police by driving a pickup truck through a fence in Middleton and heading west before he was arrested in Danvers Tuesday, officials said.

Joseph Kennedy, of Malden, smashed the red pickup truck through a fence and over a wall at Minit Car Wash in Middleton while being chased by Peabody police at around 4:30 p.m. Kennedy fled into Danvers, where Danvers and Middleton police began following him, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The pickup truck came to a stop on Cemetery Road in Danvers, where Kennedy was taken into police custody and brought to a nearby hospital.

Kennedy was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox