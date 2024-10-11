BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video shows the moment a pickup truck caught fire at a Billerica gas station Friday, with the fire suppression system blanketing the area in white.

The truck was parked next to a gas pump at the Mobil on Chelmsford Road just before 12:30 p.m. when it started smoking. Flames then began bursting from the hood, with thick, black smoke blowing around.

The group of people who were inside the truck escaped on their own.

Firefighters arrived on scene to extinguish the flames just as the gas station’s fire suppression system went off.

The truck was towed away, but the charred pavement and burnt debris remain.

No additional information was immediately available.

