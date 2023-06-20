BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Boston Monday after a pickup truck caught fire at a gas station in South Bay plaza.

Police said they were called to the Stop and Shop gas station in the plaza around 8:15 p.m.

Boston fire officials separately said a sprinkler system helped extinguish the flames.

The truck was later towed away and fire officials said no one was hurt.

No further information was available as of Monday night.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)