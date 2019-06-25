Pickup truck clips utility pole, flips on roof in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The man behind the wheel of a pickup truck veered off the road, toppled a utility pole, spun out, and flipped over in Pepperell on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Shirley Street between Route 119 and the Groton line around 9:50 a.m. found a 2014 Dodge 1500 on its roof, according to the Pepperell Police Department.

A 40-year-old Leominster man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the man was traveling north when he veered off the road and struck a utility pole, causing his truck to spin and then flip over.

The truck sustained serious damage and was towed from the scene.

National Grid was called to fix the pole, which snapped on impact. A transformer was also damaged in the crash, causing power outages to the area.

The crash is under investigation.

