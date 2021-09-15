NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Northbridge man was shocked to find a pickup truck resting on his front lawn after witnesses say the driver swerved to avoid a school bus that had stopped to pick up students on Wednesday morning.

“I was in the house but then I looked out to see the truck in the front yard,” Benson Road resident Craig Kreuzinger said. “I saw the bus, so I knew he must have swerved on from where he was coming down the road.”

Shawn Remillard, who has lived in the neighborhood for eight years, said motorists speed down Benson Road at all hours of the day.

“It’s pretty dangerous…If somebody’s really not paying attention, it could definitely be a tragedy,” Remillard explained.

Police have since increased patrols in the area. Northbridge Police Sgt. Brian Patrinelli urged motorists to use caution when driving near school buses.

“Just really, really be careful. There are kids crossing the street…Parents are crossing the street,” Patrinelli said. “It’s really important for them to really pay attention.”

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Police added that they will be cracking down by handing out tickets to speeding drivers.

