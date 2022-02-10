HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver and their passenger died in a single-vehicle crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on West River Road near Plourde Sand and Gravel just after 7:30 p.m. found a GMC pickup truck had slammed into a utility pole, according to Hooksett police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries, police added.

Their names have not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Officer Josh Preve at 603-624-1560 extension 403.

