BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) – A pickup truck crashed into a building in Belchertown, Monday morning.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting that a pickup truck struck a Subway on North Main Street.

Authorities say the truck had crossed the parking lot and struck the front wall of the building. The Subway, along with other businesses in the plaza, were closed at the time of the crash.

According to police, the building and the truck both suffered major structural damage.

The driver was transported by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

The crash remains under investigation. A building instructor is evaluating the building’s damage.

