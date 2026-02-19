BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Workers at a Bridgewater Burger King said a driver in a large pickup truck crashed into the restaurant and then took oof.

The crash damaged the entrance doors and shattered glass. The crash was at the rest area on Route 24 around 4:30 Thursday morning.

A worker said the driver left a key clue behind.

“I was sitting in the dining room about 4 a.m., when a loud crash shook the whole building,” she said. “And a big F-250 hit the front of the building. I ran out, he gassed it in reverse, took off forward, did some donuts in the parking lot and left the rest area, but luckily, the license plate fell off.”

7NEWS has reached out to state police for more information.

