BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck crashed into a dance studio in Brookline Thursday afternoon, according to the Brookline Police Department.

At around 4:43 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Brookline Ballet School at 1431 Beacon St. to find a damaged white truck partially inside the building, police said. The truck had struck the front window of the dance studio, police said.

Two other cars were also struck, according to police. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)